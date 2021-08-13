Food truck rally coming to Chesterfield Mall in November, 36 vendors booked

ST. LOUIS – A food truck rally is coming to Chesterfield this winter hosted by The World’s Largest Food Truck Rally.

According to a Facebook event page, Generation Entertainment Florida and The World’s Largest Food Truck Rally, along with three other companies will host a food truck event at Chesterfield Mall Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Approximately 27 food and drink vendors are booked so far in addition to nine businesses. Admission is free.

In March 2014, Generation Food Truck (USA) won a Guinness World Record for having the largest parade of food trucks with 121 vehicles at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Below is a list of food and drink vendors set for the event:

Twisted Tacos Food Truck

Ragazzi Pizza

Bacon Me Krazy

Tasty Sno Crabs

Mini Mouthful Donuts (Florida)

Sweet And Simple Kettle Corn (Food Tent)

Laughing Crab Catering (Maryland)

Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars (Michigan)

Abby’s LLC (Oriental Food)

Pierogi Love Indy (Indiana)

Pastabilitiez (Indiana)

Shorty’s Good Eats

The Sweet Side

The Rustic Wagon

Louisiana Creole Kitchen

ChickHoovenSwine BBQ Catering

Fried Fancies

Aftershock Smokers LLC ( Wisconsin )

Fire & Rice Lansing ( Michigan )

SNS Goodies

A Taste of Soul by SAM

D Fish House On Wheels ( Florida )

Snackcessary

Newman’s Firehouse BBQ ( Oklahoma )

Thai Jasmin

Chillax Tap & Co.

Below is a list of business vendors set for the event:

Farmasi

Kemper Farm

Sparkle With Sue Nails (Color Street)

Norwex

Mak And Moo Boutique

Southern Lace Boutique

jBloom Jewelry

PRP Wine International

Simply Sugar and Spice