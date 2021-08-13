Food truck rally coming to Chesterfield Mall in November, 36 vendors booked

ST. LOUIS – A food truck rally is coming to Chesterfield this winter hosted by The World’s Largest Food Truck Rally.
According to a Facebook event page, Generation Entertainment Florida and The World’s Largest Food Truck Rally, along with three other companies will host a food truck event at Chesterfield Mall Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Approximately 27 food and drink vendors are booked so far in addition to nine businesses. Admission is free.
In March 2014, Generation Food Truck (USA) won a Guinness World Record for having the largest parade of food trucks with 121 vehicles at the Florida State Fairgrounds.
Below is a list of food and drink vendors set for the event:
- Twisted Tacos Food Truck
- Ragazzi Pizza
- Bacon Me Krazy
- Tasty Sno Crabs
- Mini Mouthful Donuts (Florida)
- Sweet And Simple Kettle Corn (Food Tent)
- Laughing Crab Catering (Maryland)
- Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars (Michigan)
- Abby’s LLC (Oriental Food)
- Pierogi Love Indy (Indiana)
- Pastabilitiez (Indiana)
- Shorty’s Good Eats
- The Sweet Side
- The Rustic Wagon
- Louisiana Creole Kitchen
- ChickHoovenSwine BBQ Catering
- Fried Fancies
- Aftershock Smokers LLC ( Wisconsin )
- Fire & Rice Lansing ( Michigan )
- SNS Goodies
- A Taste of Soul by SAM
- D Fish House On Wheels ( Florida )
- Snackcessary
- Newman’s Firehouse BBQ ( Oklahoma )
- Thai Jasmin
- Chillax Tap & Co.
Below is a list of business vendors set for the event:
- Farmasi
- Kemper Farm
- Sparkle With Sue Nails (Color Street)
- Norwex
- Mak And Moo Boutique
- Southern Lace Boutique
- jBloom Jewelry
- PRP Wine International
- Simply Sugar and Spice