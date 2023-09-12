ST. LOUIS – Food & Wine Magazine recently praised the St. Louis culinary landscape in a feature story, celebrating the region’s food culture of the past, present, and future.

From original staples like toasted ravioli and gooey butter cake to a growing number of food markets and cuisines, there’s something for just about anyone to enjoy. Writer Amelia Schwartz says the food experience of St. Louis is “heavily slept on.”

“It’s an exciting time for St. Louis,” says the new Food & Wine feature. “New, independent restaurants have the space to make a name for themselves while staples continue their decade-long legacies.”

To support this claim, Food & Wine highlighted several St. Louis-area restaurants that help shape its identity as an impressive food city. These were among the top recommendations.

Toasted ravioli at Monte Bello Pizzeria

Courtesy Diner as a “diner done right”

Nathaniel Reid Bakery as “the sweet spot”

Knead Bakehouse Provisions for the “best bake”

To-go orders from Sado Japanese Restaurant

The wine atmosphere and service at LOUIE

The Stellar Hog for its “barbecue to beat”

iNDO and Sado for innovation and “raising the bar”

John D. McGurk’s, Venice Cafe and The Boathouse at Forest Park for “great vibes” and “poppin’ patios”

Shopping experience at Pan-Asia, Digergorio’s and Schnucks

Before this feature, St. Louis was also recognized as one of the “Next Great Food Cities” by Food & Wine Magazine.