ST. LOUIS – Local food and dining critic Holly Fann aggrandizes our region’s cuisine in the publication Food & Wine, as readers chose St. Louis as the Next Great Food City.

The editors of Food & Wine selected seven of the “most exciting up-and-coming destinations for food lovers” and four smaller cities with “vibrant food and drink scenes”:

Cincinnati, Ohio

Boise, Idaho

Indianapolis, Indiana

Omaha, Nebraska

Jersey City, New Jersey

Tucson, Arizona

Charlotte, North Carolina

Bozeman, Montana

Biddeford, Maine

Charlottesville, Virginia

Greenville, South Carolina

But when the time to give the readers a voice via social media, St. Louis was the overwhelming favorite. Why? Fann says St. Louisans are “engaged and informed” when it comes to local dining. So as the rest of nation realizes what a culinary destination the Gateway City is, locals already have a finely-tuned, built-in cuisine confidence.

