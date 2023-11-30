CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is removing the causeway to Howell Island Conservation Area on the Missouri River in St. Louis County because of flooding. A Corps of Engineers’ water control structure currently supports the causeway, which connects the island to a parking lot on North Eatherton Road and spans the Centaur Chute.

MDC is removing the causeway because increased flooding over the past 15 years has caused costly repairs and increased maintenance. They will keep the underlying water control structure in place. An MDC contractor is currently performing the removal project. Howell Island will only offer boat-in access from the Missouri River once the causeway is removed.

Flooding has made the island inaccessible by foot. The MDC reported that water covered the causeway for 49% of the time during the last 12 years and for at least 4 years, 60% of the time. During those times, people could not access the island by foot.

The flooding has destroyed parts of the concrete covering, causing MDC to restrict public access across the causeway.

They will remove the concrete causeway structure along with the metal culvert pipes. The project will be completed, and the underlying rock foundation will remain, resembling its original state, before adding the concrete cap.

Removing the causeway will eliminate walk-in access, but boats can still access the area. You can access the island by using the Weldon Spring Conservation Area Boat Ramp off Highway 94 in St. Charles County.

MDC purchased the 2,547-acre Howell Island Conservation Area in 1978. Bottomland trees such as cottonwood and sycamore, as well as shrub and grass fields, mostly forest the island. Howell Island continues to provide essential wildlife habitat.