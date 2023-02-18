ST. LOUIS – Three St. Louis companies finished among the Top 100 in Forbes’ latest list ranking America’s Best Large Employers.

Forbes recognized Edward Jones (53rd), Washington University (69th) and BJC Healthcare (91st) among the Top 100. All three companies are headquartered in the St. Louis region and employ nearly 100,000 people combined.

Forbes recognized 500 of America’s top employers in its latest edition of “America’s Best Large Employers.” Other companies recognized from the St. Louis area include Emerson Electric (192), Premium Retails Services (254), Enterprise Holdings (380) and Centene (455).

The results were based on an independent survey of 45,000 employees in 27 different industries working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in the United States.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the list. Employees surveyed from the large companies were asked to evaluate their employers on scales of 0 to 10.