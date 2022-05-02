ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis area hotels are Star Award Winners on the 2022 Forbes Travel Guide list.

Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis received a recommended rating while the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis received a four-star rating.

More than 700 venues in the U.S. earned a five-star, four-star, or “recommended” rating from the independent reviewers at the Forbes Travel Guide.

“Through our exacting and independent evaluation process, these award-winning properties all have raised the guest experience bar with an emphasis on what matters most to today’s luxury guest,” said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, in a press release last week.

California had more five-star restaurants (nine), hotels (18), and spas (12) than any other state, while New York City boasts more five-star restaurants (six) and hotels (11) than any other city in the U.S.

The annual Star Awards from the Forbes Travel Guide are based on the ratings and reviews of Forbes’ global team of anonymous “inspectors,” according to the publication. Five-star reviews are reserved for “outstanding” properties, while four-star reviews indicate “exceptional” experiences. “Recommended” properties are described as being consistently “excellent.”

Click here for a complete list of Star Award Winners