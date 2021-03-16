Forecasting tool looks to the past to help predict the weather of right now

ST. LOUIS – Sometimes to forecast the current weather, you have to look to the past. Developed right here at Saint Louis University, the CIPS Analog Guidance is a great tool any time of the year.

It is a big name with a big job — the Cooperative Institute for Precipitation Studies’ Analog-Based Severe Weather Guidance. It takes the current model forecasts and looks back through history for weather patterns that closely match.

“Using that pattern recognition, it gives probabilities of certain things, like severe weather, like we’re looking at tomorrow, or probabilities of snowfall, or probabilities of higher or lower than normal temperatures,” said Jon Carney, National Weather Service’s St. Louis.

We are tracking a storm system coming through the Midwest Wednesday. The CIPS Guidance has found several comparable weather patterns, the most similar from Feb. 29, 2012. That Leap Day outbreak led to an EF-2 tornado in Branson, Missouri, which damaged some of the famous musical theaters, and an EF-4 tornado that devastated Harrisburg, Illinois.

“The current forecast has that low pressure system that’s causing it being just a bit further south than what happened back in 2012. The pattern recognition that we see would have most of the tornado and severe weather threat south of our area,” says Carney.

Meaning that while the set-up is similar, the geography is different this time. The main threat will stretch from southern Missouri down into the lower Mississippi River Valley. But the guidance solidifies the idea that a significant day of severe weather is ahead.

“Human beings are pretty good at this as well. That’s our strength and forecasting the weather, that pattern recognition. But it also helps to have a computer point to us and say, ‘hey look here, look here,” Carney said.

Remember, that just because the biggest threat for severe weather is to our south, doesn’t mean we cannot be weather aware. Any thunderstorm is dangerous. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.