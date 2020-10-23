Forest Park adding 17-acre Nature Playscape; new attraction will open in spring 2021

ST. LOUIS – Forest Park Forever and the City of St. Louis are developing a new Nature Playscape for everyone to enjoy – a 17-acre space for families to be hands-on with nature.

“It’s going to be a wonderful experience for kids and families,” said Russ Volmert, capital projects manager for Forest Park Forever.

The Albrecht Nature Playscape is a $4.5 million project that will add to the overall appeal and an educational aspect to Forest Park.

“It has multiple areas for play. Pathed trails. Non-pathed trails. There are sculptures of tree limbs that you can climb on and climb under,” Volmert said.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch say that these paths will wind through nine ecologically diverse areas, including a sensory garden, uphill prairie, and a young forest. There will be sand pits, mud pits, and even a creek running through the middle for children to get familiar with wetland areas.

Forest Park Forever plans to open the Nature Playscape in late spring 2021.

Volmert says this project will not just be a place to hang out but to learn more about nature.

“To get reacquainted with nature. To learn more about the environment. We have a heavy emphasis on native landscape plantings,” he said.

Heavy summer rains have delayed development and the pandemic forced a slight change of plans.

Extra hand washing stations and social distancing reminders are also being installed.