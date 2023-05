ST. LOUIS – The Kwame Charitable Foundation is hosting its 19th annual golf tournament Monday.

It’s at the Norman K. Probstein Golf Course in Forest Park. The goal is to raise $105,000 to pay for scholarships for historically black colleges and universities.

Registration is open for foursomes and individual players. That begins at 9:00 a.m., with first tee at 10:30 a.m.

Non-players can still show support by attending the cocktail reception at 3:00 p.m., and an auction at 4:00 p.m.