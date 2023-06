ST. LOUIS – It’s time once again for you to say ‘Meet Me at The Muny.

The 105th season opens Monday night in Forest Park. There are seven shows this summer.

The season starts Monday night with “Beautiful – the Carole King Musical.” Then there’s Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast, ‘Chess,’ ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ ‘Rent,’ and ‘Sister Act.’