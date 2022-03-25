ST. LOUIS–Forest Park is no stranger to getting a little love from national and international outlets, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the 1,371 acres of St. Louis pride are featured atop a list of “Best Urban Parks” put out by Men’s Journal.

The write-up highlights the free attractions available, including the Saint Louis Zoo, the Saint Louis Art Museum, Missouri History Museum, and the Saint Louis Science Center, along with the Muny theatre, running trails, athletic fields, and the new Playscape.

You’ve heard it before but you’ll learn again that the park is larger than Central Park in New York.

Rounding out the top 5:

2. Waterfront Park, Louisville

3. James River Park System, Richmond

4. Balboa Park, San Diego

Boise River Greenbelt, Boise