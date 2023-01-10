ST. LOUIS – Forest Park is in the running for the title of America’s “Best City Park” as part of a national poll conducted by USA TODAY.

People can vote for Forest Park to get national spotlight through the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. A panel nominated 20 city parks around the United States for recognition.

As of Tuesday, Forest Park is leading in the competition over Indianapolis’ White River State Park and New Orleans’ City Park.

Forest Park stretches nearly 1,400 acres and is considered one of the largest urban parks in the United States. Visitors can enjoy the Saint Louis Zoo, Saint Louis Art Museum, The Muny, three golf courses and much more. It was also the site of the 1904 World’s Fair and Summer Olympics.

Voting closes at 10 a.m. CT on February 6. USA TODAY will announce the winners of the competition later in 2023.

To vote for Forest Park in the “Best City Park” competition, click here.