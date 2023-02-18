ST. LOUIS – Forest Park officially takes the title of America’s “Best City Park” as part of a national poll conducted by USA TODAY.

Voters gave Forest Park national spotlight through the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The competition began last month, and voting closed on Feb. 6.

Forest Park has now earned the honor of “Best City Park” in back-to-back years.

“We are so grateful to our generous supporters who help us sustain Forest Park, and to everyone who shared their appreciation for this special place by voting it #1,” said Lesley S. Hoffarth, Forest Park Forever President and Executive Director in a statement on the honor. “Our team loves the Park as much as our donors and visitors, and we work hard every day on its care for today and forever, in partnership with the City.”

Coming just behind Forest Park in the Top 3 were Falls Park on the Reedy in South Carolina and Falls Park in South Dakota. A panel nominated 20 city parks around the United States for recognition.

Forest Park stretches nearly 1,400 acres and is considered one of the largest urban parks in the United States. Visitors can enjoy the Saint Louis Zoo, Saint Louis Art Museum, The Muny, three golf courses and much more. It was also the site of the 1904 World’s Fair and Summer Olympics.