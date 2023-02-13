ST. LOUIS – It’ll be a wild and wonderful convergence of bands, barbecue, and bourbon in Forest Park this summer with the first-ever Evolution Festival.

Eighteen national and regional performers, including Brandi Carlile, Ice Cube, Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals, and Brittany Howard, will take the stage during the two-day event on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at Langenberg Field and The Boathouse.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at EvolutionFestival.com. Weekend general admission tickets start at $99.50 per person, with three levels of Weekend VIP experiences starting at $199.50 per person.

A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Forest Park Forever, the non-profit that conservancy that helps to maintain the park. The festival will also work with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through its Music Gives campaign to raise money in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Pit masters and chefs will be serving exquisite barbecue from Sugarfire Smoke House, Pappy’s Smoke House, Beast Craft BBQ, Heavy Smoke BBQ, Gobble Stop Smoke House, Treaux’s Cajun BBQ, and elsewhere.

Festival-goers will be treated to bourbon and cocktail tastings and demonstrations from brands including Blood Oath, Daviess County, Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Withered Oak, Yellowstone, and others.

The full 2023 EVOLUTION FESTIVAL music lineup:

Brandi Carlile

The Black Keys

The Black Crowes

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Brittany Howard

Ice Cube

Morgan Wade

Cautious Clay

Michigander

Modern English

Nikki Lane

Sugar Hill Gang

The Nude Party

Smidley

Carriers

The Knuckles

Yard Eagle

Punk Lady Apple

