Forest Park to host memorial event honoring lives lost to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – Over 3,500 people in the St. Louis area have lost their lives due to COVID-19, and many loved ones did not have the chance to visit them or gather for a celebration of life when they passed.

In response to this sad reality, Forest Park is hosting “Requiem of Light: Memorial for Saint Louisans Lost to COVID-19” on Oct. 2.

The event will include original music, community testimonials, as well as condolences, and words of comfort from interfaith leaders. It will end with 1,500 lanterns being lit around the Grand Basin waters.

“Public grief rituals or memorials are an ancient and near-universal response to death that proclaim the loss of life in order to help individuals and communities heal,” says Rebecca Messbarger, director of medical humanities in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, and “Requiem” organizer.

Messbarger is working with memorial artistic director and St. Louis composer Philip A. Woodmore. Woodmore has written original compositions that will be performed at the event by artists from the area.

Mayor Tishaura Jones will speak at the event as well, as a number of religious leaders and more.

Rene Knott will serve as the master of ceremony.

The memorial event will take place on Oct. 2 from 7-9:30 p.m. at Art Hill in Forest Park.

For more information about the event, and event speakers visit the Requiem website here.