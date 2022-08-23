ST. LOUIS – Major developments in the federal bribery charges against three former St. Louis City aldermen.

A guilty plea is expected Tuesday, August 23 from one of the aldermen, and more pleas are expected by the end of this week including from former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. His corruption scandal rocked City Hall when it broke in June and the fallout is continuing.

The Eagleton Courthouse is where the latest developments are set to unfold Tuesday afternoon. Former Reed and Former Aldermen John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd were all indicted in June in the federal pay-to-play scandal. They are accused of accepting bribes in exchange for political favors.

All three have pleaded not guilty but that is expected to start changing Tuesday with John Collins-Muhammad.

Joe Flees, the attorney for Collins-Muhammad, told FOX 2 that Collins-Muhammad will plead guilty Tuesday afternoon to the three federal charges against him. Flees said he will ask the court for probation but he expects the government to ask for jail time. Sentencing may not happen until November.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will only confirm a change of plea hearing for Collins-Muhammad at 3:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney also told us a hearing that was originally scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Reed’s case has been canceled and that Reed is now scheduled to change his plea Friday, August 26 at 11:00 a.m. Boyd is also set for a change of plea hearing this Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Boyd’s attorney Lenny Kagan would only confirm that there is a plea agreement in Boyd’s case.

As the court proceedings unfold, a special election is also happening Tuesday to fill the 22nd ward aldermanic seat vacated by Boyd when he resigned after the federal case broke.

The two candidates vying for Boyd’s former seat are Norma Walker and Tonya Finley-McCaw. The winner will finish out Boyd’s term which is up next April.