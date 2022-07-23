ST. LOUIS – Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad intends to plead guilty after a federal grand jury indicted him in a bribery case last month.

Collins-Muhammad, who pleaded not guilty last month, said he had reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and waived pretrial motions as a condition of the deal. His attorney Joseph Flees confirmed that Collins-Muhammad “does intend to plead guilty and accept responsibility.”

No date has been set for the plea hearing but Flees said he anticipates it will be next month. Three former members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen including Muhammed along with former Aldermen Louis Reed and Jeffery Boyd are all accused of accepting cash bribes from a local businessman.