Former Arnold officer now breathing on his own as he fights COVID

ARNOLD, Mo. – After spending several days on life support for COVID and double pneumonia, former Arnold Police officer Ryan O’Connor is now beginning to breathe on his own.

O’Connor was shot in the line of duty and was nearly killed in December 2017. He was shot in the back of the head by a burglary suspect. O’Connor was transporting the suspect to the police station when the suspect, 29-year-old Chad Klahs, shot himself in the head after shooting O’Connor, and later died. O’Connor was rushed to St. Anthony’s Medical Center with “life-threatening injuries.” But made it through surgery.

O’Connor’s family has been asking for prayers and support for him as he battles COVID.

In 2021, his stepson Aidan Gansner, 21, took the oath to protect and serve, representing the same police department. He fulfilled his dream to follow in the footsteps of his stepfather. O’Connor sat in the front row of the graduation ceremony.