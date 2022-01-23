Former Arnold officer’s family asks for prayers after he returns to the hospital

CONCORD, Mo. – A former Arnold police officer is fighting for his life. Ryan O’Connor is at an area hospital where his family is asking for prayers and support.

A rosary prayer is planned later this afternoon at Assumption Church in south St. Louis County. The reason he’s in the hospital has not been disclosed but he could use everyone’s thoughts and prayers.

Ryan O’Connor was shot in the line of duty and was nearly killed in December of 2017. He was shot in the back of the head by a burglary suspect. The suspect, 29-year-old Chad Klahs, shot himself in the head after shooting O’Connor, and later died.

O’Connor was rushed to St. Anthony’s Medical Center with “life-threatening injuries.” But made it through surgery.

A few years after this incident in 2021, his stepson took the oath to protect and serve, representing the same police department. Early in December, 21-year-old Aidan Gansner fulfilled his dream to follow in the footsteps of his stepfather. O’Connor sat in the front row of the graduation ceremony.

If you would like to join to pray for the rosary for O’Connor, that’s going to be 3:30 this afternoon here at assumption Church on Mattis Road.

Pray the Rosary for Ryan’s Perfect Healing

Sunday, January 23rd at 3:30 pm

Assumption Church

4725 Mattis Road

St. Louis, MO 63128

Masks required