Former basketball coach of Midtown murder victim speaks out

ST. LOUIS – The coach of a Lindbergh High School basketball alum is speaking out after Omar Harris and his friend were gunned down in St. Louis City.

“It’s just hard to piece together why that would happen,” basketball coach Jason Wolfard said.

Wolfard, Harris’ former basketball coach, is having a hard time coping with his grief after losing the young man to gun violence on Monday.

“At first you don’t want to think it’s true,” Wolfard sad. “It’s kind of a shock. Then you start putting pieces together and you’re dumbfounded.”

Harris played for Lindbergh High School basketball team his junior and senior years.

His height might have stuck out in the halls and on the court, but his passion and listening skills made him shine.

“Every time we would coach him, he’ll give us the head nod and go right back at it,” he said. “He always went 100 percent.”

The 21-year-old Harris and his best friend, 20-year-old Arie Bagsby, were shot and killed earlier this week outside St. Francis Xavier College Church in Midtown.

News of their murder shook those they touched and left their families with more questions than answers.

As investigators continue their search for the gunman, Wolfard is left to remind himself of the fond memories the two shared.

“The kid didn’t have a stopping point,” he said. “He just kept going and going and going and that’s what we loved about him.”

For the past few days, the community has raised more than $4,000 helping the family with funeral expenses through GoFundMe.