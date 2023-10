ST. LOUIS – The former business manager for the St. Louis Police Union is suing the union.

FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Jeff Roorda says he was wrongfully fired six months into a two-year contract with the union. He also claims the St. Louis Police Officers Association owes him almost $300,000, including $150,000 in lost wages.

The union argued they didn’t renew Roorda’s contract because he was running for a seat in the Mississippi Senate at the time.