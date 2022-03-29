ST. LOUIS – Former Cardinals pitcher Todd Stottlemyre is bringing a pair of poke bowl franchises to the St. Louis area this summer.

Stottlemyre, co-founder and CEO of Koibito Poké, has four franchises already in Arizona and is expanding the company across the country.

Popular in Native Hawaiian cuisine, poke is diced or sliced raw fish served with alaea salt, seaweed, chili pepper, and roasted candlenut meat. The U.S. mainland version of poke can be made in marinade ways using other ingredients.

Koibito Poké allows customers to build-your-own bowls. The St. Louis franchises will open in July 2022 at 13275 Manchester Road in Des Peres and at 9959 Manchester Road in Warson Woods.

Stottlemyre spent 15 seasons in the Major Leagues, playing nearly three years with the Cardinals. He won two World Series rings with the Toronto Blue Jays.