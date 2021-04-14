Former central Missouri police chief settles lawsuit over losing job

ASHLAND, Mo. (AP) — A former central Missouri police chief has received a settlement in a lawsuit he filed after he said he was removed from his job because he refused a request from the mayor to remove a girlfriend from the mayor’s house.

Lyn Woolford, former chief of Ashland, received $112,636 in the settlement. Neither side admitted wrongdoing in the settlement.

Woolford said in February 2020, Mayor Gene Rhorer asked that officers be sent to his home to remove Rhorer’s girlfriend.

Woolford refused to remove her but sent officers to keep the peace. Despite a strong show of support from Ashland residents, the Board of Aldermen voted in June to replace Woolford as chief.