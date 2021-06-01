Former Columbia, Mo. officer pleads guilty in 4-year-old’s death

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former Columbia police officer who struck and killed a 4-year-old girl with her police cruiser has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in the case.
Andria Heese pleaded guilty Tuesday to careless and imprudent driving.
She was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter in the January 2019 death of Gabriella Curry at Battle High School.
Prosecutors say Heese was trying to park her car on a sidewalk to watch children getting onto school buses when she hit Gabriella.
Prosecutors asked for no more than 180 days in the Boone County Jail and two years of probation. Sentencing is set for July 9.