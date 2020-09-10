Former domestic violence shelter executive indicted for fraud in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former director of a program that provides shelter and advocacy services to domestic violence victims in Missouri has appeared in federal court on charges accusing her of filing fraudulent invoices for funding.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday that Kimberly LeBaron, the former executive director of Kirksville-based Victim Support Services, was indicted last month on three counts of mail fraud.

The 61-year-old Kirksville resident allegedly submitted false invoices under a Department of Justice Victims of Crime Administrators grant.

Prosecutors allege she inflated numbers related to shelter stays and in many cases turned away clients by falsely claiming the shelter was full.