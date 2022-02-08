Former fentanyl user reacts to recent Central West End overdose deaths

ST. LOUIS – Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with chronic severe pain or severe pain after surgery. It has the same effect as heroin or morphine – but is more powerful.

It takes very little fentanyl to produce a high. When a user has taken fentanyl numerous times, their brain adjusts to the drug, decreasing its sensitivity and making it difficult to naturally feel pleasure from anything other than the drug. Former users say depression sets in.

“It was one of those things I just couldn’t find a way out of for a long time, no matter what the consequences were. One day I was just really desperate to not die,” said Kenajo Bell, a certified peer specialist at the organization PreventEd and a substance abuse counselor at organizations in Franklin County.

Bell has been in recovery for nine years. She found hope and help through drug court.

“I’m very empathetic to it because, for some, I understand how hard it is to get out of that world and to know that there is a different way to live. For others, I know that they have no idea that even what they are putting into their body because it has been mixed in with so many other illicit drugs,” she said.

Bell said she’s not surprised to learn about fentanyl overdoses and deaths. She has lost several friends to fentanyl. It has serious physical side effects.

“Fentanyl is a fairly rapid-acting medication that enters the system quickly and can get metabolized fairly quickly as well, so it’s uncommon for it to build up in the system; rather it’s an immediate, acute effect,” said Dr. Brett Schupack, emergency department physician at SSM Health Depaul Hospital in Bridgeton

Schupack has treated individuals for fentanyl overdoses.

“When fentanyl enters the body and hits the opioid receptors in high enough doses, it directly depresses the patient’s respiratory status and at that point, they can stop breathing and that’s what ultimately leads to death,” he said.

Schupack said there is one misnomer about the drug he wants to dispel. There is misinformation spread about fentanyl that a person can overdose by simply being in the presence of the drug. He said fentanyl must be ingested in order to cause an overdose.