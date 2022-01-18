Former Ferguson officer admits to attacking handcuffed man

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Ferguson police officer has admitted in federal court that he beat a handcuffed man and filed a false police report.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jackie Matthews on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a federal charge of falsifying information in a federal investigation.

The incident happened when Matthews responded to a domestic disturbance call in March 2020. A man was arrested and handcuffed with his hands behind his back.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sirena Wissler says that when the man spit on Matthews, the officer put his hands on the man’s throat and struck him multiple times. He then lied about it in an incident report.