Former FOX 2 intern loses father to gun violence

ST. LOUIS – Darius Richardson was encouraged by his father to pursue his education. The son took that advice and went to Stanford, where he earned his degree in mechanical engineering and then his master’s in aeronautical engineering.

Darius’ father, Darryl, was his biggest fan and visited him often during his time at Stanford. This summer, Darryl Richardson left the house and never came home. He had been murdered in an attempted car-jacking on N. Grand. He was 66.

Police officers are still trying to solve the case and the family is still trying to come to grips with the senseless violence that has become too common in St. Louis.

FOX 2’s Martin Kilcoyne tells us the story of the former sports department intern who suffered the loss of his father and his best friend.