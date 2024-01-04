ST. LOUIS – Former FOX 2 News anchor Randi Naughton is kicking off the new year with a new podcast, ‘More To Say With Randi Naughton: Interesting Conversations with Interesting People.’

There’s a mixture of entertainment, health and wellness, literature, and philanthropy. With the first two episodes debuting Tuesday, January 16, listeners can find ‘More to Say’ anywhere podcasts are found.

Naughton started her career in the early 1980s in Buffalo, New York. She expressed how her experience over the years could help with the new endeavor.

“During my 40-year broadcast career, I have honed my skills to make it a more casual, easy conversation rather than an interview,” Naughton said. “I feel like I can talk to anyone. I was always limited to short interview times on TV – three minutes or less. This gives me a chance to do a deep dive into conversation with my guests and let it breathe.”

Randi’s first roster guests include Tony Award-winning actor and musician Norbert Leo Butz, widely-recognized broadcaster Bob Costas, Sirius Radio’s ’80s on 8’s,’ Alan Hunter, and health and fitness guru Dr. Ian Smith.

For more information about the new show, click here or follow her on Instagram, Facebook, or X.