ST. LOUIS – Former FOX 2 reporter Mikala McGhee made the Top 16 when she took the stage Monday night in Reno, Nevada for the Miss USA pageant.

The two-hour event featured contestants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. “Access Hollywood” correspondent Zuri Hall hosted the pageant on the “FYI” cable channel and Hulu Live TV. McGhee took the Miss Missouri crown in May. Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel ultimately took the crown.

A lot happens before all 51 ladies take the stage. The contestants got to Reno one week ahead of time to participate in activities and sponsored rehearsals.

McGhee is a former NCAA D1 basketball player, but much of the televised pageant involved choreographed numbers.

“I’m definitely not a dancer, but I felt like Beyoncé for the week,” McGhee said.

She also loved getting to meet former Miss USA Deshauna Barber. McGhee said Barber was inspiring as she spoke to all the Miss USA contestants about being a “resilient queen.”

McGhee is now back in St. Louis, figuring out her next move, which may include getting back into media. But first, she plans on jumping back into interacting with Missourians with the “same tenacity and vigor” as she did before the Miss USA competition. Prior to the competition, McGhee made at least four event appearances per week.

“I am so grateful and thankful not only to the state of Missouri, but to my community who have been riding for me this whole time,” she said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.