Former FOX News host Kimberly Guilfoyle joins Eric Greitens’ Senate campaign

Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks during the first day of the Republican convention at the Mellon auditorium on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Fox News host and former prosecutor Kimberly Guilfoyle is joining former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens‘ US Senate campaign. She will be the National Chair.

Guilfoyle recently served as former President Trump’s National Chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee. She raised millions of dollars for the president’s campaign.

“Governor Greitens is a fighter who has stood with President Trump and has a proven record of advancing conservative, America First policies. I am proud to join this team as the National Chair and look forward to championing Governor Greitens’ vision throughout Missouri and around the country,” writes Guilfoyle.

Senator Roy Blunt is not seeking reelection in 2022. The two-term senator said he was retiring from political life. There are several other Republican and Democratic candidates running for Blunt’s seat.

Greitens, 46, resigned as governor in 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and an investigation into his former charity, “The Mission Continues.” He was elected in 2016.