St. Louis – The St. Louis police department is investigating a double shooting that injured 2 adults at Grand Boulevard and Lindell Boulevard around 8:15 p.m.

Police tell Fox 2 that one victim was in critical condition and the other is in serious condition.

Fox 2’s Vic Faust has also confirmed that former Governor Eric Greitens as in the area when the shooting occurred and render aid to the victims till EMS crews arrived on the scene.