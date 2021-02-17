Former KMOX Radio personality pleads guilty to child porn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A longtime St. Louis broadcaster has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges, and still faces other charges in state court.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 79-year-old Harry Hamm entered the guilty plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.
Still pending are state charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, incest, and possession of child pornography. Hamm has pleaded not guilty in that case.
Hamm served for years as both a broadcaster on KMOX Radio and as the station’s entertainment editor. He is expected to be sentenced on the federal charges in about two months.