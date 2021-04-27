Former KMOX Radio personality sent to prison for child porn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former KMOX Radio personality Harry Hamm has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that sentencing was Monday for Hamm, who is 79. He pleaded guilty to the federal charges in February.
He still faces St. Louis County charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, incest, and possession of child pornography. Hamm has pleaded not guilty to the St. Louis County charges.
Hamm began his career at KMOX in 1975 and was the station’s longtime entertainment editor.