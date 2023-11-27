MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The person who died in a serious crash last week has been identified as former Maryland Heights Councilman Gavin Park. According to our partners at The Post-Dispatch, the 44-year-old died Tuesday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving rear-ended a call-a-ride van. This happened on northbound Highway 141 near Creve Coeur Mill Road.

Police say the van was stopped at a stop light when Park ran into the back of it. Investigators are waiting on an autopsy and toxicology report to determine the cause of the crash.