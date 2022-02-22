Former mayor of Florissant to run as independent for vacant U.S. Senate seat

Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The former Mayor of Florissant Thomas Schneider will file Tuesday to run as an independent for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Roy Blunt.

Schneider told the Post-Dispatch that he was inspired to enter the race because of a prediction by former U.S. Senator John Danforth that a center-right candidate would join the already crowded race.

Danforth made that claim in response to a new poll suggesting an independent candidate, one who promotes a message of unity instead of division, would have a strong chance of winning the general election.

