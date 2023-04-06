Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece resigned from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission last week, according to an announcement at the commission meeting Wednesday morning.

Treece was appointed to the commission by Gov. Mike Parson last August and sworn in just seven months ago, in September 2022. The six-member commission is split evenly between Republican and Democratic members. Treece is a Democrat.

MoDOT Communications Director Linda Horn said that Treece’s resignation took effect March 28.

When asked for comment, Treece responded in an email:

“It was an honor to volunteer on the commission for the last eight months.

However, as I continued to serve, I became concerned about the appearance of a potential conflict between my company’s customers, subsidiaries and competitors and my role as a commissioner.

In the interests of good government, I felt I should resign to avoid any perception of bias that could undermine public confidence in the great work of the Department and its employees.”

Treece served two terms as mayor, ending in April 2022 after choosing not to seek a third term.

When he stepped down as mayor, Treece took a position as vice president of strategy and development at EquipmentShare in Columbia. Treece has years of experience as a consultant and lobbyist.

This story originally appeared in the Columbia Missourian. It can be republished in print or online.

