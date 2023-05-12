ST. LOUIS — The owners of Melvin Brewing in Eureka are giving up the business. But they want fans to show a little love to the new owners with a naming competition. All you have to do is follow Melvin Brewing Eureka’s Facebook page and go to their contest post to submit your entry. You can enter as many names as you want, but make sure they’re unique, or you’ll be disqualified. Not only will the winner get bragging rights, but they’ll also get a 600-dollar gift card to the brewery. That’s enough for a year’s worth of beer for someone who drinks responsibly. The contest ends on June 30.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction