Former Missouri governor appointed to Great Rivers Greenway board

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon listens to a speaker during the launch of the US Agriculture Coalition for Cuba at the National Press Club on January 8, 2014 in Washington, DC. The coalition is seeking to advance trade relations between the US and Cuba by ending the embargo policy. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

CLAYTON, Mo. – Former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon has been appointed to the Great Rivers Greenway board of directors. He has been a long-time advocate of parks and trails.

Representatives for St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County serve on the board. They are appointed by the executive of the city or county they represent. Nixon was appointed by St. Louis County Executive Same Page. The 12-member board oversees the tax-supported trail district. Each member serves a three-year term.

“This great organization is prepared to help meet the growing demand for trails in this region. Whether for recreation, exercise or to just enjoy the outdoors, the pandemic has highlighted the need and opportunity for outside activities,” writes Nixon.

Page says that Nixon is a natural fit for the board. Seven new parks were added to the state parks system and the Katy Trail was expanded during his two terms in office. In 2015, Nixon, along with then-Wyoming Governor Matt Mead, received the Sheldon Coleman Great Outdoors Award.