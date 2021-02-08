Former Missouri Legislator Scott Sifton announces US Senate campaign

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Former Missouri State Representative and State Senator Scott Sifton has declared his candidacy for the 2022 US Senate race.

Sifton, who served one term in the Missouri House and two terms in the Senate representing St. Louis County, is looking to unseat two-term incumbent Roy Blunt.

In his campaign launch video, Sifton accused Senator Josh Hawley of contributing to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol through his rhetoric following the 2020 presidential election and decision against certifying the result. Sifton also criticized Blunt, his would-be opponent in 2022, and claimed he was “too weak to speak out” against former President Donald Trump.

Sifton grew up in Kansas City and received his undergraduate degree from Truman State University in 1996. He earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Michigan Law School.

He currently lives in Affton with his two children.