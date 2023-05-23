ST. LOUIS – A Farmington, Missouri, man who worked at a state prison in Bonne Terre appeared in federal court on Tuesday and admitted to attacking an inmate and to possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Carl Hart, 37, worked as a sergeant at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center at the time of the assault, which took place on Oct. 28, 2021.

Hart told the court he and an inmate got into an argument while the two were in his office. Hart ordered the inmate to leave. When the victim didn’t immediately return to his cell, two other guards at the facility pepper-sprayed him.

The inmate went to the showers to wash the spray off his face and body.

Hart admitted to following the inmate and striking him once in the shower and again after the inmate had left the shower, and was already handcuffed on the ground.

Prosecutors said the victim suffered cuts on his head and swelling to his face, as well as a black eye, numb arms, and persistent rib pain.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had received a tip about child pornography in Hart’s Dropbox account. State troopers found the illicit material in Hart’s Dropbox account and on one of his phones.

Hart pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of possession of child pornography. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the first charge, and a 20-year sentence and $250,000 fine on the child porn charge.

Hart, who will be sentenced on Aug. 24, also faces child porn charges in St. Francois County Circuit Court.