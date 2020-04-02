Breaking News
IL: 157 deaths/7,695 cases; MO: 19 deaths/1,834 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump and Coronavirus Task Force provide daily update Governor Parson speaking about coronavirus in Missouri
Watch Now
Live video of News 11

Former Missouri state trooper gets final legal payment over Lake of the Ozarks drowning case

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Anthony Piercy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A former Missouri state patrol trooper who was driving a boat when an Iowa man fell out and drowned has received the last payment of a financial settlement he reached with the state.

In February, Anthony Piercy accepted a $201,000 settlement of lawsuits he filed as he tried to get his job back.

He lost his law enforcement license after he pleaded guilty in 2017 to a misdemeanor boat violation in the 2014 death of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson, of Clive, Iowa who drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks.

In return for the settlement, Piercy agreed to not be reinstated as an officer.

Popular

Latest News

More News