Breaking News
IL: 4,234 deaths/ 96,485 cases; MO: 605 deaths/ 10,945 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Former Mizzou coach fills void of retirement with foundation aimed at helping children

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – He left Mizzou football as their all-time winningest coach.  Gary Pinkel led the Tigers to 10 bowl games during his 15-year run on the sideline.  But he was feeling a void during retirement, which led to the creation of his foundation called GP M.A.D.E. The goal is to help kids in three different groups.  Kids battling leukemia/lymphoma, kids with physical disabilities, and kids who need scholarship support to attend college.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne tells us how the foundation is off to a fast start.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News