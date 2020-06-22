Former Normandy church converted into nonprofit arts center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A non-profit organization working to improve the north St. Louis County community through the arts.

Soul Singer Brian Owens turned the former Normandy Presbyterian Church and School into the Life Arts Inc. creator space.

“We were blessed with this building by Ken and Stephanie Poteet and M1 Bank,” said Owens, the executive director of Life Arts. “They’ve been longtime partners and graciously donated this building to Life Arts for us to build out a beautiful creative third space but what we hope to be a creative sanctuary.”

For Owens, doors keep opening with the non-profit. His vision for this creator space is part of a big plan to help the Ferguson community he calls home, and the surrounding north county area.

Long Island-based American Portfolios announced a two-year funding commitment for Life Arts and its mission to foster youth and creative entrepreneurs in Ferguson, Missouri.

“They have graciously come alongside us and our desire to put out young creators and leaders in this community and pledged $200,000 to fund our … creative residency program,” Owens said. “What that is it provides a monthly stipend and investment account for five young creatives in and around the Ferguson area for the next two years.”

Five residents receive a yearly stipend and a small investment account, while they’ll creating, working and mentoring students in Ferguson and the surrounding north county communities.

“We don’t know how many songs and movies and movements are going to come out of this great building but I’m surely looking forward to it,” says Owens.

Expect to see and hear progress from sacred space transformed soon.