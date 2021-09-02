Former Pattonville High student killed in Atlanta elevator accident

ATLANTA– A former Pattonville High School student was killed in an elevator accident in an Atlanta high-rise Tuesday. JauMarcus McFarland was attending Champion Prep Academy and lived in the high-rise with several other football players according to WSB.

WSB reports McFarland,18, died after he became trapped between the second and third floors of the building. Students had reportedly complained about a malfunctioning elevator before this incident.

A Gofundme account has been started to help McFarland’s family with funeral expenses. The website says McFarland had dreams to improve his grades in order to play football in college and earn a bachelor’s degree.

McFarland attended Pattonville High School during his freshman year.

Georgia Prep Sports Academy, which is affiliated with Champion Prep, tweeted out the Gofundme.

The money will help transport McFarland home and help his family with a memorial. You can learn more about this Gofundme here.