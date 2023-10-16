ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The son of former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch has been charged with Sunday’s shooting at a trunk-or-treat event at a Kirkwood school.

Matthew McCulloch, 39, was charged Monday with four counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child (first offense – no sexual contact), five counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree terrorist threat, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at North Kirkwood Middle School. Tillman Elementary School organized the event, but due to construction projects, the trunk-or-treat was moved to North Kirkwood’s school parking lot in the 11200 block of Manchester Road.

In a letter sent to parents from the school district, a man began behaving erratically and causing a disturbance. When other parents confronted the man, he pulled out a gun and started shooting into the air. Other parents tackled the armed man and detained him until police arrived.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The district canceled all classes and scheduled activities at Tillman as a result of the shooting.

On Monday afternoon, the family of the former prosecuting attorney released a statement confirming the identity of the shooter as Matthew McCulloch.