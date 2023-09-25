KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A former school nurse pleads guilty to two child sex crimes. Erin Foerstel, 42, is accused of performing oral sex on a 16-year-old boy. She was a St. John Vianney High School employee in 2023, when the incident occurred.

Foerstel will need to move, and register as a sex offender, change careers, and enter probation if the plea deal is approved by the victim’s family. The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says that her five-year prison sentence will be suspended.

“The safety and security of our family was shattered by a predator who preyed on 16-year-old boy,” stated a family member to the court today. They went on to describe how the victim was groomed for months before the crime through text messages and FaceTime Calls. “As a family we are stronger than you and your actions. Your insecurity has damaged our family. This plea brings closure but not peace.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Foerstel worked at Vianney from August 2020 until April 24, 2023, when the incident occurred. Parents of students enrolled during the time of her employment were notified of the incident.