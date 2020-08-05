Former school security guard charged with rape, sodomy of a minor

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man who worked as a security guard for the Hazelwood School District and St. Louis Charter Schools has been charged with engaging in sexual acts with an underage girl.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Dexter Wade on Wednesday with one count of first-degree statutory rape, three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, and one count of second-degree statutory rape.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons launched their investigation after the victim said Wade had inappropriate contact with her.

According to court documents, investigators learned Wade performed sex acts on the victim before and after she turned 14 years old. Detectives also discovered Snapchat messages that appear to corroborate the sexual contact between Wade and the victim.

These incidents occurred between August 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017 while Wade worked as a guard for the Hazelwood School District. He worked in the district from October 2013 to November 2016. Wade then went to work for St. Louis Charter Schools from November 2016 through August 2017.

No other victims have come forward but the St. Louis County Police Department is asking if anyone who may have been a victim to call detectives at 314-615-5400.

The Hazelwood School District released the following statement Wednesday afternoon after the charges were announced:

Today, Hazelwood School District received notification from the St. Louis County Police Department that a former HSD security guard has been charged with statutory rape. The security guard was employed by the district from November of 2013 to November of 2016. The alleged crime happened between August of 2016 and June of 2017. In the interest of privacy, police have not revealed if the victim was an HSD student. However, the district believes it is crucial to share this information with our school community. Our paramount concern is the safety and wellbeing of our students. With that in mind, all HSD staff are carefully screened and complete thorough background checks. Additionally, we have active training protocols in place to prevent inappropriate activity and thoroughly investigate all claims of inappropriate behavior. The St. Louis County Police Department is handling this investigation. Police and HSD are encouraging anyone with any relevant information to call police at 314-615-5400. HSD is also asking parents to remind their children to immediately report any inappropriate behavior to an adult.

Dexter Wade