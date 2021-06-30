Former Seafood by Crushed Velvet building catches fire Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Fireworks may be to blame for sparking an early morning fire in Downtown St. Louis.

Witnesses told FOX 2 that around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday they heard a loud boom and looked up to see flames coming from the roof of a building on Washington Avenue at North 13th Street.

That is the former home of the Seafood by Crushed Velvet restaurant.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and there was minimal damage to the building.

Breaking Overnight——1300 block of Washington Ave St Louis Missouri Fireworks may have sparked small roof fire. pic.twitter.com/1GyxTlb4HA — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 30, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.