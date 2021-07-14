Former SLMPD officer sentenced to over 4 years for beating undercover colleague

ST. LOUIS – A former St. Louis Police officer was sentenced Tuesday for assaulting an undercover officer in 2017.

It happened during protests following the acquittal of former Officer Jason Stockley, who was captured on dashcam video shooting and killing Anthony Lamar Smith.

Former Officer Randy Hays has been sentenced to four years and four months in prison. He pleaded guilty in 2019 to using excessive force against undercover Officer Luther Hall.

Text messages between the officers became key to the indictment which said in part, “(The accused officers) expressed disdain for the Stockley protestors and excitement about using unjustified force against them and going undetected while doing so…”

The Feds captured a text from Hays that read “going rogue does feel good.”

Randy Hays

Officer Bailey Colletta pleaded guilty to lying to a grand jury. She is scheduled for sentencing Thursday.

Former Officer Dustin Boone was found guilty in June 2021 of depriving Hall of his civil rights. He will be sentenced on September 15.